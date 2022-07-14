U.S. Skilled Workforce Provider Apertura Announces Investment From Ventura, Owner of LATAM Staffing Firm Listos

Apertura (formerly InvestBPO), the only fully bilingual financial analysis and skilled labor outsourcing company from the U.S. and Latin America, announced its recent partnership in Bogotá to expand into engineering, architecture, planning and cybersecurity.

MIAMI, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apertura is pleased to announce a recent minority investment from Ventura, a single-family office based in Bogotá and owner of the Latin American staffing company, Listos. Managed in the United States and staffed in Latin America, Apertura is the only bilingual financial analysis and investment banking service from the region that supports investors in the United States and Canada with expert outsourcing solutions for investment banks, private equity and venture capital funds, startups to middle-market companies, family offices, and SPACs.

“Partnering with Ventura and Listos will create the largest skilled labor workforce in Latin America and continue to export that talent to the United States, Canada, and Europe. This investment will allow us to quickly expand into other verticals such as engineering, planning and architecture, and cybersecurity,” said Stephen Marks, Managing Partner of Emmersion Capital, majority owner of Apertura (formerly InvestBPO).

“Apertura will be a great opportunity for the best bilingual talent in Latin America to get closer to their dreams; while impacting developed markets with their great quality and work capacity,” said Juan Fernando Jiménez, Senior Partner of Ventura.

With economic and political uncertainty in the region, Apertura’s partnership with Listos will provide a labor force of thousands of highly skilled professionals in Latin America with work benefits their country cannot offer them. While in the United States, middle-market companies and investment firms facing the burdens of the Great Resignation benefit from turnkey U.S. based contractual solutions for quality skilled labor in Central and South America.

“Employers find it hard to keep and recruit talent with the Great Resignation, leaving organizations strained. A turnkey solution like Apertura is a valuable asset in helping businesses solve the talent shortage and bridge the skill gap,” said Meng H. Kang, Partner of Apertura.

About Apertura

Domiciled in the United States and managed by an experienced team of senior analysts from North America, Apertura provides skilled labor outsourcing solutions from Latin America in the financial analysis, investment banking, engineering, architecture, planning, and cybersecurity service sectors.

About Ventura

Ventura is a single-family office comprised of entrepreneurs and business experts with more than 50 years of trajectory. Through regional coverage in Latin America from our network of companies, Ventura provides our invested projects with a wide range of contacts, first-hand expertise in more than 17 countries, knowledge and strategy. In addition, Ventura is committed to working with founders and general managers to help them grow and create a successful and profitable business.

About Emmersion Capital

Investing into lower middle market and complementary early-stage companies in the U.S. and Latin America, Emmersion Capital partners with companies with a solid competitive position in their home market and a proven business model that can be successfully replicated in other countries in the region, preferably with an application in the United States.

For general inquiries regarding Apertura, please contact:

Camila Torres, Apertura & InvestBPO LLC

66 W Flager St #900, Miami, FL 33130, USA

+1-305-204-2914 press@apertura.co www.apertura.co

