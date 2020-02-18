U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian oil firm in swipe at Venezuela’s Maduro

The United States on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft that President Donald Trump’s administration said provides a financial lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China - February 18, 2020
- Coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei fall for second day, Apple and markets feel impact - February 18, 2020
- Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken - February 18, 2020