U.S. Slip Resistant Shoes Market for Restaurant Application to hit US$850 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The growth of the U.S. slip resistant shoes market for restaurant application is driven by rapid expansion of restaurant and food service sector, growing adoption of online distribution channels, increasing popularity of fast food restaurants and rising preference for clog shoes, says this report.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Global Market insights Inc., U.S. Slip Resistant Shoes Market for Restaurant Application size was estimated at $570 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $850 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026. The report delivers a comprehensive understanding of the market size & estimations, latest market trends, best winning strategies, growth drivers & expansion opportunities, competitive outlook, and major investment pockets.

The restaurant and foodservice sector has been among the major drivers of the U.S. economy over the past decade. The growing number of hotels, restaurants, and fast-food joints across the country has significantly propelled the demand for the workforce on a massive scale. The U.S. National Restaurant Association reports that American consumers spend nearly 49% of their food budgets in restaurants.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4588

Considering the distribution channel, U.S. slip resistant shoes market share from online stores is projected to surpass $150 million by 2026. The proliferation of eCommerce and online distribution platforms has connected the large number of manufacturers, importers, and end-users. Online channels enable customers to make better purchasing decision and offer features such as extensive product information and real-time tracking. Ongoing technological advances will further boost the popularity of eCommerce platforms and online distribution channels.

Based on the type of restaurant, fast food restaurants segment will witness a CAGR of 5% through 2026. Fast food restaurants have an extensive range that includes both small-scale street vendors as well as fast-food giants such as McDonald’s and Burger King. Surging popularity and demand for fast food, especially among millennials, will foster the U.S. slip resistant shoes market segment in the upcoming years.

Key reasons for U.S. Slip Resistant Shoes Market growth:

The rapid expansion of the restaurant and foodservice sector

Growing preference for online distribution channels

The increasing popularity of fast-food restaurants

Rising adoption of clog shoes

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report: https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4588

Based on the shoe type, the clog shoe segment is estimated to record a CAGR of about 3.5% through 2026. Clogs are rapidly gaining popularity on account of increased comfort and added durability. Surging adoption of clog shoes among restaurant workers and staff will propel the U.S. slip resistant shoes market.

Leading market players analyzed in the U.S. slip resistant shoes industry research include Crocs Inc, KEEN INC, Clement Design, Shoes For Crews, Fila, Docker Shoes, Caleres, Inc., Bravo Shoes, and Skechers.

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com News: https://www.theresearchprocess.com