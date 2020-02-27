The United States and South Korea postponed joint military drills on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of infections inside China – the source of the outbreak – was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest amid virus concerns - February 26, 2020
- U.S.-South Korea military drills postponed as coronavirus spreads faster outside China - February 26, 2020
- Google defeats conservative nonprofit’s YouTube censorship appeal - February 26, 2020