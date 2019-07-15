U.S. Space & Rocket Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

The Rocket Center to host a week of activities

Huntsville, Alabama, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S Space & Rocket Center is hosting a series of exciting events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, beginning Friday, July 12, and continuing through Saturday, July 20. Highlights include the Celebration Car Show of Apollo-era vehicles Saturday, July 13, the Guinness World Record Rocket Launch of 5,000 model rockets Tuesday, July 16, the Apollo 11 Homecoming Celebration Dinner, the evening of July 16, and the Rocket City Summer Fest Moon Landing Concert, July 20.

The Apollo 11 Homecoming Celebration Dinner is sold out, but tickets are still available to the Aerospace States Association Dinner featuring Apollo 11 Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin as the scheduled keynote speaker. To purchase tickets, visit rocketcenter.com.

Beyond the special events, the Rocket Center also has daily activities scheduled throughout the week, including: Daily live Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Reenactments; Apollo 11 Virtual Reality experience; and twice-daily showing of “Apollo 11 First Steps” in the INTUITIVE® Planetarium. A major highlight is a day-long “Launch Day” experience July 16, Complimentary with museum admission is the opportunity to launch six different types of rockets and take home a commemorative Apollo 11 fling rocket.

For a complete list of activities and media and interview opportunities, please see the attached Apollo 50 Media Advisory.

To view the Huntsville/Madison County community events calendar for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary events, visit the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau website at https://www.huntsville.org/apollo-50th-anniversary/.

