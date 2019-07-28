U.S. spy chief Coats to step down in coming days: NYT

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea, is expected to step down in the coming days, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
