U.S. stands ready to tap emergency oil reserve in wake of Saudi attacks: DOE

The Trump administration is prepared to tap U.S. emergency oil reserves if necessary after drone attacks shut oil output in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, a Department of Energy spokeswoman said.
