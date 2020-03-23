U.S. states, cities desperate for coronavirus help, military prepares

U.S. governors and mayors on Monday became more desperate in their pleas for help from the federal government to fight coronavirus as the military prepared to set up field hospitals in New York and Seattle to ease the strain on creaking health services.
