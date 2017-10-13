U.S. states sue to block Trump Obamacare subsidies cut

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Eighteen U.S. states sued President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday to stop him from scrapping a key component of Obamacare, subsidies to insurers that help millions of low-income people pay medical expenses, even as Trump invited Democratic leaders to negotiate a deal.
