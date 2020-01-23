U.S. states sue to block White House from allowing 3-D-printed guns

Twenty U.S. states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block what they called its latest effort to allow blueprints for making guns from 3-D printers to be released on the internet.
