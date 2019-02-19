U.S. states sue Trump administration in showdown over border wall funds

A coalition of 16 U.S. states led by California sued President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday over his decision to declare a national emergency to obtain funds for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
