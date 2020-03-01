Breaking News
U. S. Steel Acquires Remaining 50 Percent Ownership Interest in USS-POSCO Industries (UPI) From POSCO-California Corporation



PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U. S. Steel has closed on the purchase of POSCO-California Corporation (POSCAL)’s 50% partnership interest in USS-POSCO Industries (UPI), effective February 29, 2020.  After a long, collaborative relationship, U. S. Steel and POSCAL concluded that ownership of UPI by a single group represents the best opportunity for UPI to continue operating effectively and serve its customers.  

The January 23, 2020 purchase agreement regarding this transaction was previously disclosed in U. S. Steel’s February 14, 2020 10-K filing. In the interim, the partners have been working together to ensure a smooth, constructive transition. In the near term, U. S. Steel plans to operate UPI as a separate entity.

UPI, headquartered in Pittsburg, California, markets sheet and tin mill products, principally in the western United States. UPI produces cold-rolled sheets, galvanized sheets and tin mill products made from hot bands principally provided by U. S. Steel. UPI’s annual production capability is approximately 1.5 million tons.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

