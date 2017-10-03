U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website

Breaking News
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that interested stockholders, investors and others may listen to the company’s third quarter 2017 conference call with securities analysts on November 1, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.  The call, which will be available via the U. S. Steel website, will cover third quarter 2017 financial results and may include forward-looking information.  The company plans to release its third quarter 2017 financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 31.

U. S. Steel officials participating in the call will be; David B. Burritt, President and CEO, Kevin P. Bradley, Executive Vice President and CFO and Dan Lesnak, General Manager-Investor Relations.

The company’s slide presentation and prepared remarks will be posted to the U. S. Steel website following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 31.  The slides and remarks will not be repeated on the conference call with securities analysts.  The conference call will begin with introductory comments from David Burritt, and proceed directly to a question and answer session with the securities analysts.

To access the webcast and slides, visit the website at www.ussteel.com and click “Investors.”  Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on October 31.

Financial information, including earnings releases, certain SEC filings and other investor-related material is also available at the company’s website.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 300 company with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe. The company manufactures a wide range of value-added steel sheet and tubular products. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

