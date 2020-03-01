U.S. still unsure how first American fatality contracted virus: Azar

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday it remained unclear how the first American to die of coronavirus contracted the disease, and that there was no evidence he had a connection to someone who had traveled to an outbreak area.
