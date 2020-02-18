U.S. stock futures retreat, Asia dips after Apple warns on virus impact

U.S. stock futures slipped from record levels on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.
