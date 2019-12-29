U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group

The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, U.S. officials said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump briefed by top aides on ‘successful’ U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, Syria - December 29, 2019
- Bahrain expresses support for U.S. strikes on Kataib Hizbollah facilities in Iraq, Syria: statement - December 29, 2019
- U.S. lawmaker and civil rights hero John Lewis has pancreatic cancer - December 29, 2019