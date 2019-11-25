U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a boost by extending its hold on a lower court ruling that required his longtime accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee.
