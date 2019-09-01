U.S. and Taliban negotiators are close to an agreement that would reduce fighting and allow full peace talks among Afghans, a top U.S. official said on Sunday, a day after insurgent forces stormed the strategic northern city of Kunduz.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China starts to impose additional tariffs on some U.S. goods - September 1, 2019
- Dorian set to slam Bahamas as powerful category 4 hurricane - September 1, 2019
- U.S., Taliban at ‘threshold’ of Afghan agreement: U.S. official - August 31, 2019