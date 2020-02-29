U.S.-Taliban set to sign troop withdrawal deal as top U.S. officials land in Doha, Kabul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Qatar on Saturday to witness the signing of a historic deal with Taliban insurgents that could represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in Afghanistan.
