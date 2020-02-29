The United States signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war there.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority: Anwar - February 29, 2020
- U.S.-Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha - February 29, 2020
- U.S.-Taliban set to sign troop withdrawal deal as top U.S. officials land in Doha, Kabul - February 29, 2020