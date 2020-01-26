U.S. to evacuate consulate staff, some citizens from Wuhan

The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will evacuate personnel from its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight out of the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
