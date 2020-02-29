U.S. to keep working with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam

The United States will continue to work with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan until they sign an accord on a giant Blue Nile hydropower dam, after failing to secure signatures from the three countries this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.
