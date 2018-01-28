U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music

(Reuters) – U.S. copyright authorities on Saturday decided to increase over the next five years the royalty payments music streaming companies like Spotify and Apple Inc must make to songwriters and music publishers, a trade association for music publishers said.
