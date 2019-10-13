U.S. to pull remaining troops from north Syria as Turkey presses offensive against Kurds

The United States is poised to withdraw some 1,000 troops from northern Syria, its defense secretary said on Sunday, after learning that Turkey planned to extend its military incursion against Kurdish militia further south than originally planned.
