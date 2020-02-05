The Trump administration plans to meet this month to discuss further curbing exports to China and its flagship telecoms company Huawei, two sources said, in a bid to resolve differences within the government over the possible crackdown.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. to review new curbs on Huawei, China in Feb meeting: sources - February 4, 2020
- On eve of expected acquittal, Trump snubs Pelosi, assails Democrats - February 4, 2020
- Hong Kong conducts health checks on cruise ship denied Taiwan docking - February 4, 2020