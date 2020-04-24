U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to begin testing some migrants in detention for COVID-19 before deporting them to other countries, a U.S. official familiar with the effort said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation - April 23, 2020
- Asian shares fall on coronavirus drug, economic damage concerns - April 23, 2020
- U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package - April 23, 2020