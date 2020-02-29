U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if Taliban conditions met

The United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. and Afghan governments on Saturday.
