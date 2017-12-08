U.S. top court blocks release of Trump ‘Dreamer’ immigrant documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday granted a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to block the release of documents concerning his decision to end a program that shielded from deportation hundreds of thousands of young adults dubbed “Dreamers” brought into the country illegally as children.
