U.S. top court mulls free speech fight over ‘crisis pregnancy centers’

(Reuters) – The Pregnancy Care Clinic in the Southern California city of El Cajon offers a host of services for pregnant women including ultrasound exams, prenatal vitamins and maternity clothes. There is one major exception: abortion.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Republican senators warn Trump not to end Russia probe - March 18, 2018
- Congress aims for six-month shutdown … of budget squabbles - March 18, 2018
- Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal: CBS - March 18, 2018