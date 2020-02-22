U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Tax certainty needed on global basis

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday it was very important to have tax certainty on a global basis and that the OECD was very close to consensus on a framework for minimum corporate tax.
