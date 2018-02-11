U.S., UK government websites infected with crypto-mining malware: report

(Reuters) – Thousands of websites, including ones run by U.S. and UK government agencies, were infected for several hours on Sunday with code that causes web browsers to secretly mine digital currencies, technology news site The Register reported.
