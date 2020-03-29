U.S. virus deaths could reach 200,000, Fauci warns as medical supplies run short

U.S. deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government’s top infectious diseases expert warned on Sunday as New York, New Orleans and other major cities warned they would soon run out of medical supplies.
