KINSHASA (Reuters) – The United States strongly supports an African military force to combat extremist militants in the Sahel region, but needs to see a strategy for the operation before it considers funding, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations and the U.S. Africa commander said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. wants Sahel force strategy before giving money: officials - October 28, 2017
- China’s Guangdong gets new party boss, former leader likely to be promoted - October 28, 2017
- Spain sacks Catalan police chief as Madrid exerts control - October 28, 2017