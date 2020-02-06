U.S. warns energy cos like Rosneft, Chevron over ties to Venezuela’s Maduro

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government, and energy companies with ties to it, from Russia’s Rosneft to U.S.-based Chevron Corp , should “tread cautiously,” a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
