(Reuters) – The U.S government issued a rare public warning about hacking campaigns targeting energy and industrial firms, the latest evidence that cyber attacks present an increasing threat to the power industry and other public infrastructure.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spain to sack Catalan government in bid to end secessionist crisis - October 21, 2017
- U.S. warns public about attacks on energy, industrial firms - October 21, 2017
- Trump to release JFK files, subject to ‘further information’ - October 21, 2017