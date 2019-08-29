U.S. warship sails near South China Sea islands claimed by China

A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
