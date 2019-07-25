U.S. warship sails through strategic Taiwan Strait amid China tension

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it sent a Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan from China, a move likely to anger China during a period of tense relations between Washington and Beijing.
