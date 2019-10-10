U.S. weighing China currency pact as part of partial trade deal: Bloomberg

The United States is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/35vnu7g on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.
