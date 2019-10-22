Breaking News
Home / Top News / U.S. Well Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

U.S. Well Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.   The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

By Phone:     Dial 201-389-0872 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the U.S. Well Services call.
     
By Webcast:   Log onto U.S. Well Services’ website to access an audio webcast, which can be found in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations” tab at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events.
     

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 14 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13696028.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.uswellservices.com/events-and-presentations/events.  

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in electric fracture stimulation. The Company’s patented electric frac technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas, including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company’s electric frac technology dramatically decreases emissions and sound pollution while generating exceptional operational efficiencies, including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

Contacts:       U.S. Well Services
Josh Shapiro, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
(346) 354-2058
[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]
     
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.