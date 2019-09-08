U.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran’s oil: official

The United States will continue to impose sanctions on whoever purchases Iran’s oil or conducts business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued, a U.S. official said on Sunday.
