U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancelations, power outages

At least 10 people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China says won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election - January 11, 2020
- Australian PM proposes high-powered inquiry into bushfires response - January 11, 2020
- Minister says Britain must reduce military dependence on U.S.: report - January 11, 2020