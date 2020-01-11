U.S. winter storms cause nine deaths, flight cancelations, power outages

At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan.
