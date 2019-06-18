Breaking News
Home / Top News / U.S. Worker Confidence Index™ Remains Stable in Q4 2018, Shows Year-over-Year Increase From 2017

U.S. Worker Confidence Index™ Remains Stable in Q4 2018, Shows Year-over-Year Increase From 2017

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a rebound in Q3 2018, American workers’ confidence remained relatively stable in Q4 2018 and saw a 2.6-point year-over-year rise compared to 2017, according to the national Worker Confidence Index™ (WCI), a survey of U.S. workers from HRO Today Magazine and Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann. The Index gauges workers’ perceptions of the four key aspects of worker confidence: the perceived likelihood of job loss, the perceived likelihood of a promotion, the perceived likelihood of a raise, and the perceived overall trust in company leadership.

While the WCI increased from 104.5 in Q4 2017 to 107.1 in Q4 2018, it did decline slightly from Q3 2018 by 0.3 points. This is driven by the four factors that comprise the WCI each reporting a mixed result. For the year overall, only trust in company leadership saw a decline, from 105.1 in Q4 of 2017 to 103.3 in Q4 of 2018. Each of the other three reported increases in 2018 compared to 2017, with perceived likelihood of a promotion increasing by more than 5 points year-over-year. Perceived job security and perceived likelihood of a raise rose by 2.9 points and 4.2 points year-over-year, respectively.

“Despite some ups and downs during the past 12 months, 2018 was an encouraging year for businesses and their employees as evidenced by the latest WCI results. However, with workers feeling more confident in their careers, it does mean that highly skilled and available talent is becoming more and more scarce,” said Jonathan Grosso, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Yoh. “Because of this, employers must work harder to retain their talented staff. Through appropriate compensation, company culture and workplace transparency, managers must actively ensure that their workers are satisfied with their careers.”

Other takeaways:

  • Workers remain secure about job stability as unemployment rate nears historic lows.
    Employees’ concerns about losing their jobs is one of the most telling factors in estimating worker confidence about their current and near-term financial outlook. In Q4 2018, the job security index rose to an all-time high of 105.2.
  • Worker perceptions about likelihood of a raise increases by 1.1 points for the year.
    In Q4 2018, nearly one-third (29.3%) of survey respondents indicated that they expected a raise of 3 percent or more at their next review. This resulted in an increase in workers’ perceived likelihood of a raise to 107.2 in Q4 2018 from 106.8 in Q3 2018. However, this figure did decline slightly (0.4 points) since the start of the year.
  • Workers’ perceived likelihood of a promotion fell in Q4 but is up 5.3 points year-over-year.
    The Likelihood of Promotion Index declined in Q4 2018 to 112.7 from 113.7 in Q3 2018 with men feeling a promotion is more likely than women (25.7% vs. 18.3%). Respondents with annual incomes between $75k and $100k felt the most optimistic about the likelihood of promotion, with 25.8% believing a promotion was likely.

To view the entire study, please visit, http://www.yoh.com/hro-today-employee-well-being-study.

ABOUT YOH
For over 70 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on Aerospace and Defense, Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology and Telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Vendor Management Systems, Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit Yoh.com.

Media Contact
Joe McIntyre
(215) 564-3200 ext. 112
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.