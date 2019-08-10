UAE calls for end to escalation in Yemen’s Aden

The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on Saturday for an end to the military escalation in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, the UAE official news agency WAM reported.
