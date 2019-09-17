UAE official: Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation

Attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia are a dangerous escalation and the international community should stand by Riyadh and ensure regional stability, a senior United Arab Emirates official said on Tuesday.
