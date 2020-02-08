UAE says total of seven cases diagnosed with coronavirus, as two more cases detected

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to seven, the country’s health ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
