Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has sealed a $4 billion midstream pipeline infrastructure deal with U.S. investment firms KKR and BlackRock, the government-owned company said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UAE’s ADNOC seals $4 billion pipeline infrastructure deal with KKR, BlackRock - February 24, 2019
- UK government is making progress on changes to Brexit deal: Gove - February 24, 2019
- UK opposition Labour moving closer to backing second Brexit referendum: deputy leader - February 24, 2019