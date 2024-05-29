Skyborne Technology Prepares for First Launch With a Helium Lift CHeck for Its New SA70-12 Airship

PORT ST. JOE, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skyborne Technology, Inc. (STI), a UAV Corp subsidiary (OTC Pink: UMAV) announces the grand opening of its new office and hangar located at its wholly owned airport in Gulf County, Florida, paving the road for upcoming advanced testing and flight operations for manned and unmanned vehicles. The newest addition, the DART SA 70-12; the only semi-rigid Lighter Than Air (LTA) platform that can be flown either as a manned Airship, a tethered Aerostat or an unmanned UAV, will be featured. Its unmatched, industry leading capabilities make it the ultimate persistent airborne, advanced technology laboratory and test environment for Industry, Government and Academia, The platform is on schedule to host multiple near-term integration and technology performance tests for a variety of payloads to include; communications, RADAR, HD/EO/IR tracking cameras as well as other advanced surveillance and environmental systems. It will also be exercising its one-of-a-kind automated tether release system, as well as testing advanced power storage and generation techniques both onboard as well as technologies that beam power from the ground. Skyborne Technology is currently scheduled for a preliminary launch test in June of 2024 which comprises of filling the airship with helium lifting gas (helium-lift check) for the weight and balance analysis needed to initiate first test flights immediately after award of FAA Airworthiness Certification.

STI will announce the Open House dates in June to visit the facilities and view the DART airship. It is anticipated that several guests from government agencies both domestic and international, academia, industry partners and commercial customers will be attending. The company also anticipates the forthcoming June announcement of ground breaking for the construction of its state of the art 300 foot drone hangar. The team would also like to extend a special thanks to the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the providing the grant funding to complete the one mile stretch of road and water/sewer to connect the new drone hangar construction site. We anticipate this effort to provide an immeasurable boost to the local economy.

“Skyborne Technology is thrilled about its grand opening of the new office and hangar facility as a significant step to bolster Manned and Unmanned Aircraft capabilities. We believe these advanced aerial platforms will be a game changer for Disaster Relief, Communications, Surveillance, Border Security, Precision Agriculture as well as many other critical missions. “Finally achieving TRUE PERSISTANCE to enable cutting-edge technologies is at the heart of our mission,” stated Michael Lawson CEO Skyborne Technology.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc

Skyborne Technology, Inc., a UAV Corp (UMAV) company is a Research and Development company with a focus on Communications, Aerospace, Defense and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at Skyborne Technology are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Lighter than Air and Drone Technology, low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency, precision agriculture and mining management. Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid lighter than air designs, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring, and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tethered/lighter than air designed drones. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida, owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations, opened new office in Tulsa, Oklahoma for High Altitude Airship manufacturing and Skyborne Central America, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary that pursues unique business opportunities in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico for the Detachable Airship Retractable Tether “DART” systems and advanced UAS capabilities.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Skyborne Technology, Inc.

Michael Lawson, Chairman-CEO

850588.1747

[email protected]

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a28386d-f4f0-44ff-9fb0-55768b7ba429