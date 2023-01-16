Use Of Remotely Piloted Operation Mode In UAV Inspection Will Spur The Market Growth In The Forecast Period 2023-2032

Rockville, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global UAV inspection market is estimated at US$ 212.8 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The operational procedures in the construction business have changed as a result of the UAV’s widespread adoption. On construction projects, they are increasingly used to carry out visual inspections and monitoring of high-density regions. The efficiency of on-site management and communication is increased by its capability to monitor and capture real-time data.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global UAV inspection market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15.6% and be valued at US$ 906.9 million by 2033

The market witnessed 10.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Under type, rotary wing UAV inspection expect to dominate the market and are valued at US$ 114.3 million in 2023

North America and Europe dominated the market with 30.1% and 35.4% market share in 2021

By operation mode, remotely piloted UAV inspection is likely to represent 64.4% market share in 2023

UAV inspection deployment in media & entertainment is expected gain maximum share of 25% in 2023

Market Development

In various industries, the use of UAV or commercial drones has been increased. The delivery & logistic service industry is one of the many beneficiaries who have adopted this new technology.

Drone technology has revolutionized inspection services resulting in reduced safety risks, opportunities for automation and tremendous productivity. Yet, most roofing contractors have failed to utilize the advantage and not shown much interest in UAV inspection technologies as of now. Increasing adoption of drones will increase dependence on drones and thus improve its reliability expanding UAV inspection market in long term.

Competitive Landscape

UAV inspection service providers are Applus+, Dexon Technology PLC, DJM Aerial Solutions, Equinox’s Drones, FlyWorx Drone & Media Services, FORCE technology, Intertek Group plc, Maverick Inspection Ltd, MISTRAS Group, Sky Futures.

Service providers are focusing on highly scalable and customized inspection services to meet clients’ specific requirements. Service provider needs the deployment is very best industrial-grade UAV inspection equipment, which is operated by experienced and highly skilled pilots to provide clients with more efficient and safer inspection solutions.

In July 2022, Global innovative technology company Nexxis acquired the assets of Interactive Aerial (IA), a world leader in internal inspection robotics. The deal makes Nexxis an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and builds on the company’s market leading capability in asset integrity for the mining, renewables, energy, transport, construction and defense industries.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the service cost and end user spending of key service providers of UAV inspection positioned across regions, deployment growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of UAV Inspection Industry Research

By Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing

By Operation Mode : Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

By End Use : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Aerial photography can be used by designers and surveyors to evaluate high-rise buildings and track the development of their projects. Additionally, they provide site managers with a summary of potential issues and facilitate crucial decision-making to streamline construction site operations. Because of their speed and agility, these winged devices compactly give complete and valuable results with minimal investments and risk exposure.

Drone based roof inspection are much faster, cheaper, and much safer when compared to the conventional ones. Drone can collect wide range of accurate and precise data which inspector can inspect. Otherwise, traditional method has several limitations such as excess time consumption, higher cost and much more risk. Due to these factors, demand for UAV inspection is increasing and it will boost in the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global UAV inspection market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (fixed wing, rotary wing, hybrid wing), operation mode (remotely piloted, optionally piloted, fully autonomous), end use (agriculture & forestry, delivery & logistics, media & entertainment, construction & mining, oil & gas, security & law enforcement, recreational activity, others) and across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

