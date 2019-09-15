UAW says no GM contract extension, union leaders to meet Sunday

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said late on Saturday it would not extend its contract with General Motors Co and would decide on a course of action at a meeting of union leaders in Detroit Sunday morning that could result in talks resuming or possibly workers going out on strike.
